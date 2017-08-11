Warmer, wetter days ahead in the new week

Across the Corn Belt, scattered showers stretch from the lower Great Lakes region into the middle Mississippi Valley. Meanwhile, cool weather throughout the Midwest favors filling summer crops. However, pesky dryness remains a concern in an area broadly centered on much of Iowa and parts of Nebraska.

On the Plains, a heavy rain event is underway in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, and northern Texas. Some flash flooding is occurring in Oklahoma, and additional flooding remains a threat across portions of the southern Plains. Meanwhile, mostly dry weather prevails across the drought-affected northern Plains.

In the South, warm, humid, showery weather prevails. Most areas have adequate to locally excessive soil moisture for pastures and summer crops, although damp conditions are causing spotty fieldwork disruptions.

In the West, cool, showery weather is generally limited to portions of the Four Corners States. Elsewhere, hot weather is promoting fieldwork and hastening crop development. In the Northwest, however, degraded air quality remains a problem due to trapped particulate matter from numerous wildfires in western North America.

Hot, mostly dry conditions will persist in the Pacific Northwest into the weekend, followed by cooler weather. Above-normal temperatures will also prevail in the Rio Grande Valley. Much of the remainder of the country will experience cooler-than-normal weather. Meanwhile, a cold front pushing into the South and East will encounter abundant moisture and become nearly stationary, helping to spark heavy showers. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 2 to 4 inches in the Southeast and 2 to 6 inches across portions of the Plains and mid-South. In contrast, little or no rain will fall in southern Texas and the Far West.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for below-normal temperatures across the interior Northwest and the Mid-Atlantic region, while above-normal temperatures can be expected in the Great Lakes region, as well as much of the Deep South and Far West. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal rainfall across much of the country will contrast with drier-than-normal conditions in southern Texas, the Northeast, and the interior West.