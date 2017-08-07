Weather remains mostly favorable for crops

Across the Corn Belt, cool weather accompanies widespread cloudiness and scattered showers. Weather conditions remain mostly favorable for reproductive to filling summer crops, although pockets of unfavorable dryness persist across portions of the southwestern and western Corn Belt.

On the Plains, a high-pressure system centered over Montana and the Dakotas is resulting in cool, dry weather. Below-normal temperatures also prevail across the central and southern Plains, accompanied by scattered showers. Early Monday, rain is particularly heavy in central Texas, where some flash flooding is occurring.

In the South, flood-recovery efforts continue in parts of New Orleans, Louisiana, which was struck by locally torrential weekend rainfall. Currently, warm, humid weather prevails in Florida, while a band of showers stretches from Texas into the southern Mid-Atlantic region.

In the West, widely scattered showers dot the Great Basin, Intermountain West, and central and southern Rockies. Meanwhile, hot weather is returning to the Desert Southwest and persists across the Pacific Northwest. In addition, poor air quality (due to smoke from wildfires) continues to plague the Northwest.

A relentless heat wave will persist for the remainder of the week in the Northwest, with hot weather gradually expanding to cover most areas west of the Rockies. Wildfire smoke trapped by stagnant atmospheric conditions will maintain poor air quality in much of the Northwest. Meanwhile, monsoon-related showers will be most numerous across the central and southern Rockies, where 5-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches. Similar totals can be expected on the central and southern Plains, but the drought-stricken northern Plains should receive less than an inch. Elsewhere, cool weather will continue in the central and eastern U.S., although mostly dry weather in the Midwest will contrast with periods of heavy rain—locally totaling 2 to 4 inches—in parts of the South and East.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures across a broad section of the country, including most areas between the Rockies and the Appalachians. Meanwhile, warmer-than-normal weather will be limited to the Far West, as well as Florida, southern Texas, and areas along the Atlantic Seaboard. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal rainfall across most of the U.S. will contrast with drier-than-normal weather in a small area across the nation’s northern tier, from Montana to Lake Superior.