Cool weather impacting Corn development

Across the Corn Belt, cool, dry weather prevails, except for a few showers in the vicinity of the Great Lakes. Widely-scattered frost (but no freeze) was reported early Wednesday in the upper Midwest.

On September 3, corn dented was 10 to 20 percentage points behind average in Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and the Dakotas.

On the Plains, cool weather lingers in most areas. However, warmth is returning to the northern High Plains.

In the South, a few showers are occurring along the Gulf Coast and in the southern Atlantic States. Tropical Storm Katia has formed over the Gulf of Mexico but will remain well south of areas recovering from flooding.

In the West, hot, smoky, hazy conditions persist from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies. In fact, hot, mostly dry weather prevails throughout the West.

Irma remains a deadly Category 5 hurricane—one of the five strongest storms on record in the Atlantic Basin, along with the Labor Day Hurricane (1935); Allen (1980); Gilbert (1988); and Wilma (2005). Early Wednesday, maximum sustained winds were near 185 mph when the core of the hurricane passed over the northeastern Caribbean islands of Barbuda, Anguilla, and Saint Martin. Later today, the core of Irma will pass across, or very close to, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, and should graze Puerto Rico, resulting in life-threatening winds, flooding rains, a damaging storm surge, and battering waves. During the weekend, Irma should make a fairly sudden turn toward the north. The timing of that turn will help determine hurricane impacts in Florida and elsewhere in the southeastern U.S. Elsewhere, hot weather will continue indefinitely in the West, while cool conditions should gradually ease across the Midwest. Dozens of wildfires in northern California and the Northwest will continue to result in smoky, hazy conditions and poor air quality. Later in the week a gradual increase in Western shower activity may locally aid wildfire containment efforts. Most of the remainder of the country will remain dry until Irma strikes, except for mid-week showers in the Great Lakes region and along the Atlantic Seaboard.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperature in the Southeast and lower Midwest, while warmer-than-normal weather should prevail across the West and the northwestern half of the Plains. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation in the eastern and western U.S. will contrast with drier-than-normal conditions between the Rockies and the Mississippi Valley.