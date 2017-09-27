Heat wave ends, rain needed in the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, shower activity is diminishing as a cold front—currently stretching from Michigan to Missouri—moves eastward. Topsoil moisture shortages are acute in parts of the central and eastern Corn Belt—77% very short to short on September 24 in Illinois and 73% in Michigan. In the upper Midwest, however, where cool weather prevails, recent rainfall has improved soil moisture but halted fieldwork.

On the Plains, locally heavy rain is falling in Oklahoma and Texas, disrupting autumn fieldwork but benefiting rangeland, pastures, and recently sown small grains. Meanwhile, cool weather lingers across the northern half of the region, although temperatures are starting to rebound. Still, a Frost Advisory was in effect early Wednesday in a few areas, including northwestern Nebraska.

In the South, gusty winds continue along the southern Mid-Atlantic coast in conjunction with Tropical Storm Maria, centered 155 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, at 7 am CDT Wednesday morning. Maria, drifting northward at 5 mph, should soon begin to accelerate eastward. Elsewhere, warm, dry weather prevails, except for showers near the southern tip of Florida.

In the West, cool weather prevails in the Four Corners States, where some rain and snow showers are developing. Elsewhere, warm weather is replacing previously cool conditions, allowing fieldwork to resume.

A cold front will push eastward across the Midwest and Northeast, bringing to an end a late-season heat wave. Meanwhile, significant precipitation will fall across southern sections of the Rockies and Plains, with 5-day rainfall totals reaching 2 to 4 inches or more from New Mexico into western and southern Texas. During the weekend, dry weather should return to the south-central U.S., while late-season warmth should return (or continue) across most parts of the country. An exception will be the northern Plains and the Northwest, where cool, showery weather will develop over the weekend.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures across the eastern half of the U.S., while cooler-than-normal conditions should prevail in California and the Northwest. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across most of the country will contrast with drier-than-normal weather in the Appalachians and environs, as well as parts of the Southwest. The greatest likelihood of wet weather will stretch from the Pacific Northwest into the upper Midwest.