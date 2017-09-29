Ideal early Fall weather across the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, mild, dry weather is ideal for corn and soybean maturation, but topsoil moisture shortages are a concern with respect to the emergence and establishment of recently planted or soon-to-be-planted winter wheat and cover crops.

On the Plains, late-season warmth has returned to Montana, promoting winter wheat planting that was initially delayed by drought followed by mid-September precipitation. Elsewhere, rain showers continue to disrupt fieldwork across the southern half of the High Plains, southward into the Rio Grande Valley.

In the South, scattered showers are limited to southern Florida. Elsewhere, warm, dry weather favors crop dry-down and fieldwork, including winter wheat planting and cotton, peanut, rice, and soybean harvesting.

In the West, cool, showery weather lingers across the central and southern Rockies. The remainder of the region, including California and the Northwest, is experiencing warm, dry weather in advance of a Pacific cold front. Despite recent precipitation, soil moisture shortages persist in parts of the Far West; on September 24, topsoil moisture was rated at least 60% very short to short in Nevada and the Pacific Coast States.

Scattered showers will soon begin to diminish across southern sections of the Rockies and Plains, as the focus for significant precipitation shifts to the nation’s northern tier. Parts of the south-central U.S. could receive an additional 1/2 inch or more of rain, while 5-day totals could reach 1 to 3 inches from the Pacific Northwest into the upper Midwest. Meanwhile, a disturbance lurking near the southern Atlantic Coast should help to focus showers that could total 2 to 6 inches or more, especially along Florida’s east coast. In contrast, dry weather should prevail in California and the Desert Southwest, as well as the mid-South, Ohio Valley, and mid-Atlantic States.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions in California, the Great Basin, and the Northwest. Meanwhile, below-normal rainfall from the Tennessee Valley into the Northeast should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in southern sections of Texas and Florida and from the Pacific Northwest into the upper Great Lakes region.