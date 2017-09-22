Late-season heat benefits delayed corn and soybeans

Across the Corn Belt, showers are confined to the upper Great Lakes region and east-central regions. Elsewhere, very warm, dry weather is ideal for developmentally delayed corn and soybeans. On September 17, corn was at least 15 percentage points behind the 5-year state average maturation pace in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and the Dakotas.

On the Plains, late-season heat across most of the region continues to promote summer crop maturation and fieldwork, including harvest activities and winter wheat planting. However, cool air has engulfed the northern High Plains, accompanied by scattered showers.

In the South, warm, mostly dry weather continue to favor fieldwork and crop maturation.

In the West, Frost and Freeze warnings were in effect early Friday in several areas, including parts of the Great Basin. In addition, a mix of rain and snow is falling across portions of the northern Rockies and northern Intermountain West. Prior to recent storminess, Spokane, Washington, did not receive measurable rain for 80 consecutive days from June 29 to September 16 — which broke the 1917 record (75 days).

Recovery from Hurricanes Irma and Maria continues across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, although locally heavy showers, pockets of flash flooding, and widespread power outages are disrupting clean-up efforts. Meanwhile, a cold front continues to advance eastward across the Rockies and High Plains, forming a stark boundary between warm weather in the eastern half of the U.S. and chilly conditions in the West. During the weekend, precipitation will subside across the Intermountain West and develop along an axis stretching from the southern High Plains into the upper Midwest. Five-day precipitation totals could reach 2 to 5 inches from eastern New Mexico and western Texas into Minnesota. Early next week, warmth will return to the Pacific Coast States, while cool air will shift eastward across the Plains. Little or no rain will fall during the next 5 days across the eastern U.S.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures across central and southern portions of the Rockies and Plains, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail in the Far West and the eastern one-third of the U.S. Meanwhile, below-normal rainfall in the Southeast and from the Pacific Northwest into the upper Midwest should contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions across New England and the south-central U.S.