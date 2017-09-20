Late-summer heat expands across the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, showers and thunderstorms are confined to the upper Great Lakes region. Elsewhere, warm weather is promoting the maturation of developmentally delayed corn and soybeans.

On the Plains, late-season warmth across the southern half of the region continues to promote summer crop maturation and harvesting. Wednesday’s high temperatures should again approach or reach 100° across portions of the southern Plains. In contrast, cool air is spreading across the northern High Plains.

In the South, warm, humid, mostly dry weather is generally favorable for fieldwork and crop maturation.

In the West, a new round of cool, showery weather is spreading across areas from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies, further aiding wildfire containment efforts. Elsewhere, dry weather prevails, although cool conditions in California contrast with lingering warmth in the Four Corners States.

Very early Wednesday, Hurricane Maria passed less than 20 miles south of the U.S. Virgin Island of St. Croix, while packing maximum sustained winds of 175 mph. At 6:15 am EDT, Maria made landfall near Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, with sustained winds near 155 mph. Devastating impacts, such as wind damage and flash flooding, will continue across Puerto Rico for a few more hours until the hurricane re-emerges over open water. Farther north, Tropical Storm Jose will churn over the northwestern Atlantic Ocean while gradually weakening. Impacts, such as heavy surf, gusty winds, and rain, will be mostly limited to parts of coastal New England. Meanwhile, a series of cold fronts will push toward high pressure parked over the eastern U.S. However, the fronts will initially make little progress, with heavy rain developing along an axis stretching from the southern High Plains into the upper Midwest. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 2 to 5 inches from eastern New Mexico to Minnesota. Cool, showery weather will prevail in the Northwest for the next few days, followed by a warming trend starting early next week. Late-season warmth will continue in the eastern U.S. but will be replaced by cool air during the weekend across the nation’s mid-section.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures from the Intermountain West to the High Plains, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail along the Pacific Coast and across the eastern half of the U.S. Meanwhile, below-normal rainfall in the East and Northwest should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in the nation’s mid-section.