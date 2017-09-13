Late-summer warmth expanding across the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, clouds and a few showers related to the remnants of Irma are affecting the eastern half of the region. In the western Corn Belt, warm, dry weather is ideal for corn and soybean maturation.

On the Plains, dry weather accompanies significantly above-normal temperatures. Tuesday’s high temperatures approached or reached 100° as far north as the Dakotas, and similar readings can be expected again Wednesday. The late-season heat favors crop maturation and fieldwork, including harvest activities and winter wheat planting. By September 10, more than one-tenth of the intended winter wheat acreage had been planted in Montana (13%) and Colorado (11%).

In the South, hurricane recovery efforts continue, 3 days after Irma traversed Florida’s peninsula. Significant river flooding continues in some areas, especially in central and northeastern Florida. Currently, warm, humid weather prevails in the southern Atlantic region, while cool, showery weather covers the interior Southeast.

In the West, widely scattered showers are developing in advance of a cold front. Hot weather persists throughout the region, but cooler air is rapidly approaching. Topsoil moisture shortages are acute in parts of the Northwest—89% very short to short in Washington and 88% in Oregon.

Showers associated with the remnants of Irma will linger for another day or two across parts of the South, East, and lower Midwest. As excess water slowly drains in Florida, river levels will remain high. In addition, afternoon thundershowers across Florida could result in an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts. Meanwhile, a significant weather-pattern change will bring markedly cooler air to the West, starting on Thursday. Late-week precipitation could total 1 to 3 inches across northern portions of the Rockies and Plains, with accumulating snow expected at high elevations. Farther east, warmer air will continue to expand across the South, East, and Midwest, favoring summer crop maturation.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures along and east of a line from the southern Rockies into the upper Midwest, while cooler-than-normal conditions will cover the northern High Plains and much of the West. Meanwhile, below-normal rainfall across the Gulf and Atlantic Coast States will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather from the Pacific Northwest into the Midwest.