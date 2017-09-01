More cool Midwest weather ahead next week

Across the Corn Belt, rain associated with Tropical Depression Harvey has spread as far north as the lower Ohio Valley, but most of the Midwest is experiencing cool, dry weather. The central and eastern Corn Belt experienced a rather dry August, leaving late-maturing crops in need of both rain and warmth.

On the Plains, a band of showers, stretching from the Dakotas to northern Kansas, is crossing the northern-half of the region. However, most of the rain again bypassed Montana, which on August 27 led the nation in very short to short ratings for topsoil and subsoil moisture—97 and 89%, respectively.

In the South, Tropical Depression Harvey continues to generate heavy rain while moving northeastward through the Tennessee Valley. Early today, some of the heaviest rain is falling in Kentucky and environs, sparking local flooding. Meanwhile, search, rescue, and recovery efforts continue in the hardest-hit areas of the western Gulf Coast region, although water levels are still steady or rising along several Texas waterways, including portions of the San Bernard, Brazos, Trinity, and Neches Rivers.

In the West, late-season heat favors fieldwork and crop maturation. Heat is especially intense in the Far West.

The remnants of Harvey will continue to move northeastward, bringing locally heavy rainfall (1 to 3 inches or more) from the Ohio Valley into the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic States. Any residual rainfall related to Harvey should exit New England by early Monday. Meanwhile, eastern Pacific Tropical Storm Lidia is not expected to directly affect the U.S., although portions of southern California and the Desert Southwest may experience locally heavy weekend showers. Most of other areas of the country will experience dry weather during the next 5 days. Late-season heat will continue in the West, with a brief weekend push of warmth expected to benefit late-maturing summer crops across the north-central U.S. By early next week, however, a significant surge of cool air will engulf the central and eastern U.S.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures across much of the eastern half of the U.S., while warmer-than-normal weather should cover southern Florida, the northern High Plains, and the West. Meanwhile, below-normal rainfall across the Rockies, Plains, and Midwest should contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions in southern California and along and near the Atlantic Seaboard.