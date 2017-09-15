A much warmer pattern into the foreseeable future

Across the Corn Belt, cooler air is arriving across the Dakotas, but late-season warmth in the remainder of the Midwest is promoting corn and soybean maturation. Showers have begun to develop in the upper Midwest.

On the Plains, hot, mostly dry weather persists across the southern half of the region, favoring fieldwork and summer crop maturation. On Thursday, temperatures reached 100° as far north as Hill City, Kansas, and similar readings can be expected later Friday across the central and southern Plains. In contrast, cool weather accompanies drought-easing precipitation on the northern Plains.

In the South, unsettled weather continues across Florida, where very warm, humid conditions and scattered showers are resulting in uncomfortable conditions for those who have not regained electricity or are assisting with recovery efforts. Warm, humid weather also covers the remainder of the region.

In the West, a mix of rain and high-elevation snow is falling across the northern Rockies and environs. The cooler, wetter weather is helping to suppress Northwestern wildfire activity. Early today, freeze warnings are in effect across south-central Oregon, east of the Cascades.

National Weather Service forecasts keep Jose offshore—albeit regaining hurricane intensity—but there is enough uncertainty in the outcome that interests in the middle and northern Atlantic States will need to monitor the storm for potential impacts. Meanwhile, showers should gradually diminish across Florida, although hot, humid weather will persist at least into next week. Farther west, a pair of winter-like storms traversing the nation’s northwestern quadrant will result in cool weather, significant precipitation (locally 1 to 2 inches or more), high-elevation snow, and a variety of benefits, including a boost in soil moisture; improving prospects for recently planted winter wheat; and a reduction in wildfire potential. Rangeland and pastures should also benefit from the precipitation, which will eventually spread as far east as the central Plains and the Midwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures along and east of a line from the southern Rockies into the upper Midwest, while cooler-than-normal conditions will cover the northern High Plains and much of the West. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal rainfall across the southern and eastern U.S. should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather from the Pacific Northwest into the Midwest, including the northern Plains.