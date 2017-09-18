Tropical weather pattern remaining quite active

Across the Corn Belt, mild weather accompanies widely scattered showers. In the last month, large sections of the Midwest have received below-normal rainfall; the rain that is falling now is helping to improve topsoil moisture in advance of winter wheat planting but is largely too late to benefit summer crops.

On the Plains, mostly dry weather has returned to Montana and the Dakotas, following weekend drought relief. Currently, showers across the heart of the Plains are helping to ease short-term dryness.

In the South, very warm, humid weather prevails. Early Monday, widespread fog blankets the region. Maturing crops remain mostly in good shape—nationally, very good to good ratings were noted on September 10 for 77% of the peanuts, 71% of the rice, and 63% of the cotton—except in hurricane-affected areas.

In the West, a changing weather pattern is providing northern areas with much-needed precipitation. Below-normal temperatures accompany the season’s first significant Northwestern storm system, helping to extinguish wildfires and boosting soil moisture for newly planted winter wheat. Meanwhile, warm, dry weather continues across the Southwest.

Hurricane Jose, currently centered less than 300 miles east of North Carolina’s Outer Banks, should continue to lose tropical characteristics while drifting northward. Nevertheless, winds to tropical storm force (39 mph or greater) and heavy rain may graze the northern Atlantic Coast around mid-week. Meanwhile, Hurricane Maria poses a significant, mid-week threat to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, portions of which sustained major damage from Hurricane Irma on September 6. On the U.S. mainland, cool air will make an eastward push, encompassing the northern Plains and the West by week’s end. Unsettled, showery weather will prevail in the Northwest; 5-day totals could reach 1 to 3 inches in the northern Rockies and 2 to 6 inches from the Cascades westward. Periodic showers and thunderstorms will spread as far east as the Midwest, where 1- to 2-inch totals may occur.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures from the High Plains westward, except along the California coast. Late-season warmth should cover the eastern half of the U.S. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation in the East and Far West will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather across the nation’s mid-section, including the Plains, Rockies, and upper Midwest.