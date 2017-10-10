An active pattern across the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, hard freezes occurred early Tuesday across the far upper Midwest. More than a week ago, on October 1, corn was less than one-half fully mature in Wisconsin (41%) and North Dakota (47%). However, the fact that most of the corn—88% in Wisconsin and 93% in North Dakota—was dented by October 1 should help to limit any yield loss. Currently, rain showers stretch from eastern Nebraska to Indiana.

On the Plains, Freeze Warnings were in effect early Tuesday across a large area stretching from the Dakotas to eastern Colorado and western Kansas. For areas experiencing their first freeze of the season, an occurrence on this date is not unusual. Dry weather covers the region, except for lingering showers on the east-central Plains.

In the South, humid weather accompanies late-season heat. Despite scattered showers, portions of the mid-South and the southern Mid-Atlantic States—which received little or no rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nate—remain very dry.

In the West, parts of California continue to experience an elevated risk of wildfires. In addition, more than a dozen large wildfires that flared during the holiday weekend remain active across northern California, where some 1,500 homes and commercial structures have been destroyed. Some of the hardest-hit California communities include Santa Rosa, Napa, Potter Valley, Loma Rica, and Clearlake. Dry weather prevails throughout the West, with chilly conditions limited to the central and southern Rockies.

Cool conditions across the nation’s mid-section will be quickly replaced by warmer weather. Meanwhile, sharply cooler air will arrive in California and the Northwest, starting around mid-week. During the weekend, cool weather will return to the central U.S., while late-season warmth should continue in the East and return to the Far West. Elsewhere, a pair of disturbances traversing the northern U.S. will provide the focus for significant rain. Five-day totals could reach 1 to 3 inches or more in the Midwest and 1 to 2 inches in the Mid-Atlantic States and the Northwest. Dry weather can be expected from California to the southern Plains.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook for calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions in the Northwest. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation across the Rockies and Plains should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in the Pacific Northwest, the southern Atlantic region, and parts of the Midwest.