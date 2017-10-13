Another change in weather for the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, warm, dry weather prevails, allowing previously-delayed summer crop harvesting to gain momentum. The dry weather will be short lived, however, as a cold front approaches the region, bringing another round of rain for the weekend.

On the Plains, warm weather in the south contrasts with markedly colder conditions on the northern Plains. However, mostly sunny skies are promoting a return to fieldwork, including previously-delayed winter wheat planting. Moisture supplies are adequate to abundant for wheat establishment, with 30-day precipitation averaging more than 200 percent of normal from the southern High Plains into Nebraska.

In the South, isolated showers are limited to southern Florida. In the Southeast, a late-season warm spell is promoting fieldwork, including summer crop harvesting and winter wheat planting. Short-term dryness has developed in the Delta, where 30-day rainfall deficits have topped 4 inches (less than 10 percent of normal).

In the West, warmth lingers across the Four Corners States, but chilly air has settled over California and the Northwest. However, gusty winds continue across parts of California, where numerous large wildfires are in various stages of containment. Meanwhile, rain and high-elevation snow showers dot the Northwest.

A strong cold front, currently extending from the central Plains into the Upper Midwest, will march slowly east, reaching the Atlantic Coast by Monday. Sharply colder weather behind the front will replace late-season warmth (up to 20° above normal) ahead of the front. Despite the temperature contrast, precipitation will be limited, with the greatest chance for moderate to heavy rain (1 inch or more) from the east-central Plains into the Great Lakes Region. Elsewhere in the East, showers associated with the front will be much lighter (less than 0.5 inch), with some locales remaining dry altogether. West of the Mississippi, dry, chilly weather over the weekend will be replaced by much warmer conditions early next week, with above-normal temperatures spreading into the nation’s mid-section by Tuesday.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions in the Northwest and Great Basin. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation across most of the country will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in the Northwest, Upper Midwest, and Florida.