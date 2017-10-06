Beneficial rains ease short-term dryness

Across the Corn Belt, showers stretch from southern Lower Michigan to Missouri. Much of this region has received little moisture in the last 2 months; rain is boosting topsoil moisture for recently-planted winter wheat.

On the Plains, mild temperatures have temporarily returned to Montana, where recent wintry weather has hampered winter wheat development (53% planted and 2% emerged on October 1). Meanwhile on the central and southern Plains, showers are benefiting emerged winter wheat but slowing fieldwork.

In the South, a few showers linger along the southern Atlantic Coast. Elsewhere, very warm, dry weather is promoting fieldwork. Producers potentially in the path of Tropical Storm Nate are racing to harvest crops, including cotton, peanut, soybeans, and sweet potatoes, as crop maturity permits.

In the West, cool conditions linger across the Intermountain region, but mild weather is returning elsewhere. In California, where warm, dry weather prevails, the cotton and rice harvests were 3 and 18% complete, respectively, on October 1, while winter wheat was 7% planted.

Tropical Storm Nate, located early Friday morning south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, will graze Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula today before tracking northward across the Gulf of Mexico. The warm open waters of the Gulf will provide an opportunity for strengthening, and Nate could become a hurricane before reaching the central Gulf Coast; the latest forecast track brings Nate onshore near New Orleans, Louisiana, late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Rainfall along and near Nate’s path from the central Gulf Coast into the central Appalachians could reach 4 to 8 inches, while the combination of wind and rain may adversely affect unharvested summer crops, such as cotton and peanuts, in parts of the Southeast. Meanwhile, a significant rainfall event (1-3 inches) will affect the central Plains and upper Midwest. In contrast, dry weather will prevail from California into the Southwest. Elsewhere, a surge of cold air will reach the Northwest on Sunday and quickly overspread much of the western and central U.S. by early next week.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to below-normal temperatures in the western and central U.S., except for warmer-than-normal weather in the Desert Southwest. Warm weather should also prevail east of the Mississippi River. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation nearly nationwide will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather along the southern Atlantic Coast.