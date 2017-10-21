A change in weather ahead

Across the Corn Belt, very warm, dry weather through Friday has been supportive of corn and soybean maturation and harvesting, especially in areas where fieldwork has been delayed by crop developmental delays or autumn wetness. Weather conditions also favor the development of recently planted winter wheat and cover crops.

On the Plains, a few showers have developed across Texas. However, most of the region is experiencing warm, dry weather on Friday—nearly ideal for summer crop maturation and harvesting, as well as winter wheat planting, emergence, and establishment. Friday’s high temperatures reached 90° as far north as western South Dakota.

In the South, locally heavy showers are developing in the western Gulf Coast region, particularly in the Houston/Galveston area. However, from the Mississippi Delta eastward, warm, dry weather continues to promote winter wheat planting and harvesting of crops such as cotton, peanuts, and soybeans.

In the West, overnight Friday showers dampened northern California’s remaining wildfires, aiding efforts to achieve full containment. However, breezy, dry conditions are elevating the risk of fires in portions of southern California. Meanwhile, cooler air is arriving in the Northwest, where widespread precipitation continues.

Another major surge of rain and high-elevation snow will arrive across the Northwest during the weekend. Additional precipitation could reach 4 to 12 inches from the Cascades westward, leading to local flooding. Also during the weekend, rain will develop in the vicinity of a cold front stretching from the upper Great Lakes region to Texas. The rain will gradually advance eastward, leading to 5-day rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches across much of the eastern half of the U.S. In contrast, dry weather will prevail across the High Plains and the Southwest. Parts of southern California will continue to experience an elevated risk of wildfires. By early next week, a pattern change will result in sharply cooler conditions from the Mississippi Valley eastward.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for below-normal temperatures across much of the eastern half of the U.S., while warmer-than-normal weather should prevail in the Northeast and from the Pacific Coast to the High Plains. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation across most of the country will contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions in New England.