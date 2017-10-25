Chilly, harvest delays as growing season winds-down

Across the Corn Belt, a return of warmth west of the Mississippi River is aiding corn and soybean harvest efforts. In contrast, cool weather and a few showers linger from the Great Lakes region southward into the Ohio Valley. Rivers are running high in parts of Michigan, following early-week downpours.

On the Plains, very warm, breezy weather prevails. On the northern Plains, windy conditions are interfering with some fieldwork, including late-season winter wheat planting, but the warmth generally favors wheat emergence and establishment. Wednesday’s high temperature could approach 80º as far north as Montana.

In the South, scattered frost was noted early Wednesday in parts of Tennessee and environs. Despite the cool conditions, dry weather throughout much of the South favors winter wheat planting and cotton, peanut, and soybean harvesting. Lingering showers are limited to southern Florida.

In the West, unseasonable warmth continues to promote fieldwork and winter wheat growth. In southern California, where wildfire ignition remains a threat, Wednesday’s high temperatures should locally reach or exceed 100º for a third consecutive day. West of the Rockies, very warm, dry weather will persist through week’s end. However, the threat of wildfires in southern California should diminish after mid-week due to lighter and less erratic winds. Meanwhile, an early-season cold outbreak will engulf the central one-third of the U.S. by Friday and reach the Midwest and Southeast during the weekend. On Saturday morning, temperatures below 20º could occur as far south as the central High Plains, possibly burning back recently emerged winter wheat. Season-ending weekend freezes can be expected north of a line from northern Texas into the mid-South. In advance of the cold blast, late-week rainfall could become heavy across the eastern U.S., while snow should blanket the upper Great Lakes region.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures in the Northeast and from California to the Rio Grande Valley, while cooler-than-normal conditions will cover the Plains, Midwest, and Southeast. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation across most of the country should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather on the northern High Plains and from the Great Lakes region to New England.