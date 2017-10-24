Cold, wet weather dominates the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, cool, blustery weather prevails. In addition, rain continues to fall across the Great Lakes region. Lansing, Michigan, has experienced its wettest October on record, with nearly 8 inches of rain. The corn harvest, in particular, remains significantly behind schedule; on October 22, harvest progress was at least 30 percentage points behind the respective state 5-year averages in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota.

On the Plains, dry weather favors summer crop harvesting and late-season winter wheat planting efforts. Mild weather is returning to the northern High Plains, encouraging the development of later-planted winter wheat.

In the South, lingering showers are confined to southern Florida and coastal North Carolina. Elsewhere, cool, dry weather in the wake of recent showers favors a limited return to fieldwork, including winter wheat planting and cotton, peanut, and soybean harvesting.

In the West, record-setting heat covers much of California and the Desert Southwest. Triple-digit heat (100° or higher) can be expected again Tuesday in parts of southern California. In addition, a critical risk of wildfire development and expansion exists in several areas, including coastal southern California. The late-season Southwestern heat wave will expand across much of the remainder of the western U.S. and continue through week’s end. Low humidity levels and periods of gusty winds will maintain the threat of new and rapidly expanding fires, especially in coastal southern California. Meanwhile, a significant surge of cold air will arrive across the nation’s mid-section late in the week and quickly spread southeastward. During the weekend, freezes could occur as far south as central Texas and the mid-South, while readings below 20° should cover the northern and central Plains and parts of the upper Midwest. Also late in the week, another significant rainfall event can be expected across the eastern one-third of the U.S., with snow likely across the upper Great Lakes region.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for above-normal temperatures in New England and the western U.S., while cooler-than-normal conditions will cover much of the eastern half of the country. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation across most of the nation should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather from the Great Lakes region into the Northeast.