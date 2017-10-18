Exceptionally tranquil Corn Belt weather

Across the Corn Belt, sunny, warm conditions are ideal for summer crop maturation and harvesting, as well as winter wheat planting and emergence. On October 15, the corn harvest was more than 10 percentage points behind the respective 5-year averages in all Midwestern States except Michigan.

On the Plains, warm, dry weather — following soaking rains—favors summer crop harvesting and winter wheat planting, emergence, and establishment.

In the South, scattered showers are confined to Florida’s peninsula. Elsewhere, warm, dry weather is promoting winter wheat planting and other fieldwork, including cotton, peanut, and soybean harvesting. However, pockets of short-term dryness exist in several areas; on October 15, Arkansas led the region with topsoil moisture rated 80% very short to short.

In the West, warm, dry weather prevails, except for a few showers in the Pacific Northwest. Topsoil moisture remains extremely limited in California (80% very short to short on October 15), as firefighters continue to work toward full wildfire containment.

A period of mild, tranquil weather will be followed by the return of stormy conditions in several areas, starting in the Northwest. In fact, 5-day precipitation totals could exceed a foot in the Pacific Northwest, west of the Cascades. Late-week rain should spread as far south as fire-ravaged areas in northern California. Starting Friday, significant snow accumulations can be expected at higher elevations from the Cascades to the northern Rockies. Toward week’s end, rain will develop in the vicinity of a cold front stretching from the upper Great Lakes States southward to the western Gulf Coast region. Warm, dry weather will prevail, however, in the eastern U.S., except for lingering showers across Florida. Dry weather will also cover central and southern California and much of the Southwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for above-normal temperatures in the Northeast and from the Pacific Coast to the High Plains, while cooler-than-normal conditions can be expected from the Gulf Coast northward into the middle Mississippi and lower Ohio Valleys. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation from the Mississippi Valley westward should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in the East.