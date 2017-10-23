A major pattern shift underway

Across the Corn Belt, heavy rain is falling across the eastern Corn Belt, from Michigan southward. The rain, which is boosting soil moisture for recently planted winter wheat, follows several days of favorable weather that had allowed for a rapid pace of corn and soybean harvesting.

On the Plains, mostly dry, breezy weather trails the passage of a cold front. Isolated showers are limited to the northern Plains. On Saturday, there were several tornadoes spotted in Oklahoma and numerous occurrences of large hail (up to 3 inches in diameter) on the southern Plains.

In the South, locally heavy showers are affecting areas east of the Mississippi Delta, slowing fieldwork but boosting topsoil moisture for recently planted winter grains. Early today, some of the heaviest rain is falling from the Tennessee Valley southward into northern Florida.

In the West, hot weather prevails in California and the Desert Southwest. Notably, a significant risk of wildfire activity exists in southern California due to record-high temperatures, gusty winds, and low humidity levels. Meanwhile, mostly dry weather has returned to the Northwest, following recent heavy precipitation.

Rain, showers and thunderstorms along and near a slow-moving cold front will gradually shift eastward, crossing the Atlantic Seaboard by mid-week. Total rainfall could reach 1 to 3 inches in the eastern U.S., with some 3- to 6-inch amounts possible in New England. In the upper Great Lakes region, rain may change to snow showers before ending. Meanwhile, 5-day precipitation will total one-half inch or less from the Pacific Coast to the Plains. Completely dry weather will prevail in southern California, where high temperatures, gusty winds, and low humidity levels will maintain an elevated to critical risk of wildfires. In fact, the week will begin with near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, but markedly cooler air will invade portions of the central and eastern U.S. during the mid- to late-week period. By week’s end, freezes could occur as far south as northern Texas and the mid-South.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures in the Northeast and Far West, while cooler-than-normal conditions will cover the remainder of the country. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation in most areas west of the Mississippi River should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in the Great Lakes region and the eastern U.S.