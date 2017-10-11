Mild, drier days next week for the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, recent and ongoing rainfall is limiting fieldwork but benefiting recently planted winter grains and cover crops. On October 8, the corn harvest was at least 10 percentage points behind the respective state 5-year averages in all Midwestern States, except Michigan and Ohio. Nationally, the corn harvest was just 22% complete, 15 percentage points behind average. Currently, rain is falling in much of the Great Lakes region.

On the Plains, Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings were in effect early Wednesday from Texas’ northern panhandle to eastern Nebraska. In recent weeks, periods of cool or wet weather have sharply curtailed winter wheat planting and emergence. On October 8, only 15% of the winter wheat had emerged in Oklahoma and Kansas, compared to the 5-year averages of 30 and 29%, respectively.

In the South, very warm, humid weather prevails in most areas. However, cooler air is overspreading the mid-South. As winter wheat planting advances—currently 18% complete in Arkansas and 9% complete in North Carolina, for example—rain is still needed in parts of the mid-South and the southern Mid-Atlantic region.

In the West, a cold front dropping southward through California is bringing a return of gusty winds to fire-ravaged areas. Winds, along with low humidity levels, could hamper wildfire containment efforts. Meanwhile, very cool air is arriving across the Northwest, accompanied by a few showers.

Cool conditions across the nation’s mid-section will be quickly replaced by warmer weather, as a new surge of cold air arrives in the West. By week’s end, cool air will engulf nearly all areas from the Pacific Coast to the northern Plains. Early next week, temperatures will again flip, with sudden warmth in the West contrasting with a surge of cooler weather across the central and eastern U.S. Meanwhile, significant precipitation will be limited to a few areas, including the Northwest (locally 1 to 2 inches during the next 3 days) and the Midwest (as much as 1 to 4 inches during the weekend). However, mostly dry weather will prevail from California into the Southeast, except for locally heavy showers across southern Florida.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions in the Northwest. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation across most of the country should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in the Northwest, the upper Great Lakes region, and parts of the Southeast.