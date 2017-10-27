More cold, an active pattern ahead

Across the Corn Belt, wind-driven snow is blanketing the upper Great Lakes region, while a mix of rain and snow is falling farther south and east. Harvest activities have been halted by adverse weather and field conditions across the northern and western Corn Belt, but some fieldwork continues in the Ohio Valley and environs.

On the Plains, freezes were reported early Friday as far south as northernmost Texas, and temperatures below 20° occurred across portions of the central High Plains. The cold air may have burned back newly emerged Winter wheat but should not result in permanent freeze injury. Overnight snow, which dusted portions of the northern Plains, has largely ended, but cold, windy conditions persist.

In the South, a dry cold front is crossing the western Gulf Coast region, trailed by cool, breezy conditions. In advance of the front’s passage, fieldwork includes wheat planting and cotton, peanut, and soybean harvesting.

In the West, late-season warmth continues in the Pacific Coast States and the Desert Southwest, promoting winter wheat growth and autumn fieldwork, including cotton harvesting.

Early-season cold outbreaks will continue to dominate the central and eastern U.S. into next week. Freeze Warnings have already been issued for Saturday morning north of a line from central Texas to southern Arkansas. By Sunday morning, freezes could occur as far south as central Louisiana and southern Mississippi. A new surge of cold air will reach the Plains on Monday. Farther east, rain will develop in advance of a strong cold front, starting later Friday from the Ohio Valley southward. Although many areas of the eastern U.S. will receive an inch or less, higher totals can be expected in southern Florida (1 to 3 inches) and the Northeast (2 to 5 inches). Florida’s rain, most of which will fall on Saturday, will include moisture from a potential tropical cyclone (currently centered over the western Caribbean Sea) that could become Philippe. Elsewhere, warm, mostly dry weather will continue in the Far West into early next week, followed by a cooling trend.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures across the southern and eastern U.S., while colder-than-normal conditions will stretch from the Pacific Northwest into the Midwest. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across most of the country should contrast with drier-than-normal weather across southern sections of the Rockies and Plains and parts of the lower Southeast.