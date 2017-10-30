More moisture ahead for the Midwestern Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, cool, breezy weather prevails, accompanied by a few rain and snow showers. Most fieldwork remains on hold from the Mississippi River eastward, following widespread precipitation within the last week. In addition, snow remains on the ground in the far upper Midwest, including parts of Minnesota, where the corn harvest was only 14% complete by October 22—forty-one percentage points behind the 5-year average.

On the Plains, a cold weather pattern remains in place, accompanied by gusty winds. A few snow flurries are affecting the northern Plains. On Saturday, October 28, minimum temperatures ranged from 10 to 20° across a broad area stretching from the Dakotas to Kansas, possibly burning back emerging winter wheat.

In the South, Frost Advisories were in effect early Monday as far south as northern Florida. On October 29-30, freezes generally ended the growing season north of a line from central Texas to central Georgia and upstate South Carolina. However, the cold weather should have few adverse effects on summer crops, many of which have already been harvested, as well as recently planted winter wheat.

In the West, warm weather prevails west of the Rockies, except for cool conditions along the immediate California coast. Dry weather throughout the region favors autumn fieldwork.

For the remainder of Monday and into Tuesday, windy weather will accompany rain and snow showers across the Great Lakes and Northeastern States. In the wake of a departing storm, cold conditions will linger in much of the central and eastern U.S., but warmer weather will arrive by mid-week. However, another push of cold air will reach the northern Plains and upper Midwest by Thursday. The cold surge will not make much eastward progress, instead persisting across the northern Plains and spilling into the Far West by week’s end. As cold air interacts with Pacific moisture, a significant snow event can be expected, starting at mid-week, in the northern Rockies and environs. Subsequently, late-week rain and snow showers will develop throughout the Northwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures northwest of a line from Arizona to Minnesota, while warmer-than-normal weather will dominate the South, East, and lower Midwest. Meanwhile, above-normal precipitation across most of the country, including California, should contrast with drier-than-normal conditions across the central and southern High Plains and the lower Southeast.