Showery weather ahead for the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, wet weather prevails across the upper Midwest. However, warm, dry weather in the central and eastern Corn Belt continues to promote summer crop maturation but is limiting moisture availability for recently planted winter wheat. On October 1, Illinois led the nation in topsoil moisture rated very short to short (84%), followed by Michigan (78%).

On the Plains, snow lingers in parts of Montana. In addition, freezes were noted early Tuesday throughout the northern High Plains. On the Plains, winter wheat planting by October 1 ranged from 21% in Kansas to 70% in Nebraska, while wheat emergence ranged from 2% in Montana and Oklahoma to 42% in Nebraska.

In the South, scattered showers are limited to southern Florida and the western Gulf Coast region. Elsewhere, warm, dry weather is ideal for fieldwork, including cotton, peanut, rice, and soybean harvesting. By October 1, U.S. harvest progress had reached 17% for cotton, 25% for peanuts, and 77% for rice.

In the West, Freeze Warnings were in effect early Tuesday in a variety of locations, including parts of northern Colorado, eastern Idaho, and western Utah. In addition, snow covers the ground, following Monday’s accumulations, in much of the northern and central Rockies. Currently, cool, dry weather covers most areas.

Snow will end later Tuesday in Montana, but heavy rain showers (locally 1 to 3 inches or more) will develop or persist from southern sections of the Rockies and Plains, northeastward into the Great Lakes region. In contrast, mostly dry weather will prevail during the next 5 days in the Far West and from the mid-South into the mid-Atlantic region. However, parts of Florida’s peninsula will remain wet, with 2- to 4-inch totals possible in some locations. Meanwhile, very cool weather will linger through mid-week in most areas from the Pacific Coast to the Plains, followed by a gradual warming trend. During the weekend, however, another surge of cool air will arrive in the Northwest. Elsewhere, late-season warmth should prevail from the Mississippi Valley, eastward.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures in the eastern U.S., as well as California and the Desert Southwest. Cooler-than-normal conditions should be mostly confined to the Rockies and Plains. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation from the Pacific Coast to the Plains should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in most areas east of the Mississippi River.