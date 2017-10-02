Warm, dry weather for now; wetter days ahead

Across the Corn Belt, showers and thunderstorms are returning to the upper Midwest. Meanwhile, ongoing dry weather across the southern and eastern Corn Belt favors corn and soybean maturation but is reducing topsoil moisture for recently planted or soon-to-be-planted winter wheat and cover crops.

On the Plains, late-season warmth lingers from Texas to eastern Kansas, favoring autumn fieldwork. In stark contrast, very cool weather covers the northern High Plains, accompanied by patches of light precipitation. In recent weeks, the northern High Plains have begun to emerge from a punishing summer drought, but rangeland and pastures may not exhibit substantial recovery (and new growth) until next spring.

In the South, widely scattered showers are confined to the Gulf Coast region. Elsewhere, dry weather and warmer conditions are promoting fieldwork, including summer crop harvesting.

In the West, very cool weather prevails, except for lingering warmth in the southern Rockies. In addition, rain and snow showers dot the northern and central Rockies and northern Intermountain West. Freeze Warnings were in effect early Monday in several areas, including portions of Idaho’s Snake River Plain.

Later Monday and on Tuesday, a significant, early-season snowfall can be expected across parts of western and central Montana, where some locations could receive 8 to 12 inches. Farther east, rain will return to areas from the southern Plains into the upper Midwest; 5-day totals could reach 1 to 3 inches or more from eastern New Mexico and northern Texas into the upper Great Lakes region. Late in the week, much-needed rain could reach the central and eastern Corn Belt, many parts of which have been very dry for several weeks. Meanwhile, cool air will spread as far east as the Plains, but warmth will prevail all week east of the Mississippi River. Toward week’s end, mild weather should return to the Plains and much of the West. Elsewhere, dry weather will prevail during the next 5 days in the Southeast and the Far West.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions in northern and central sections of the Rockies and High Plains. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation throughout the western and central U.S. should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in the Great Lakes and Eastern States.