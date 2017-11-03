Cooler, drier weather for next week

Across the Corn Belt, mild weather in the Ohio Valley contrasts with chilly conditions across the Upper Midwest. However, locally heavy showers are limiting fieldwork in the Ohio Valley, while corn and soybean harvest activities are proceeding, as field conditions permit, in the western Corn Belt.

On the Plains, very cold, snowy conditions persist across Montana and the Dakotas. The northern High Plains’ winter wheat is not a well-established crop, in part due to ongoing drought impacts and more recently a turn toward cold weather. Farther south, late-season warmth lingers across much of Texas, favoring fieldwork.

In the South, isolated showers are causing generally minor fieldwork delays in the northern Mississippi Delta. Elsewhere, warm weather favors fieldwork, including winter wheat planting and cotton harvesting.

In the West, cooler air is settling across the Pacific Coast States, accompanied by widespread rain and snow showers. The arrival of seasonal precipitation is especially beneficial in California, where topsoil moisture was rated 80% very short to short as of October 29. Elsewhere, very cold, snowy weather continues across the northern Rockies, while warm, dry conditions cover the Four Corners region.

During the next several days, cold air will remain entrenched across much of the northern and western U.S., while warm weather will prevail across the South and East. Weekend temperatures could dip below 0° across northern portions of the Rockies and High Plains. Meanwhile, significant precipitation, including high-elevation snow, can be expected in northern and central California and the Northwest. Periods of snow will also spread eastward across the nation’s northern tier into the upper Great Lakes region. Farther east, 5-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches or more from the Tennessee Valley into the lower Great Lakes region and northern New England. Dry weather should prevail, however, across the lower Southeast and from the Desert Southwest to the southern half of the Plains.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures in the Southwest and across the nation’s southern tier, while colder-than-normal conditions will cover the northern U.S. and all of the Midwest. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation across the nation’s mid-section and near the Gulf Coast should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in the Northwest and the middle and northern Atlantic States.