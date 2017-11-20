A favorable Thanksgiving Week weather pattern

Across the Corn Belt, mild, dry, breezy weather favors late-season harvest efforts. However, soggy soils continue to limit fieldwork in the eastern Corn Belt, where heavy rain fell as recently as Saturday, November 18.

On the Plains, unusually warm weather favors late-season winter wheat growth in areas with adequate moisture. However, the warm, breezy conditions are also reducing topsoil moisture and resulting in an elevated risk of wildfires—especially on the central and southern High Plains. Monday’s high temperatures may exceed 75° as far north as eastern Colorado and western Kansas.

In the South, freezes occurred early Monday in most areas along and north of a line from central Louisiana to central Georgia. However, the cold weather should have a minimal impact on agriculture, as most of the same Southeastern area already experienced similarly low temperatures on October 29-30.

In the West, mild but stormy weather prevails in northern California and the Northwest. Flooding is a threat in northwestern California and the southwestern corner of Oregon, while, snow is generally confined to higher elevations of the Cascades and northern Rockies. In contrast, dry weather in southern California and the Desert Southwest is promoting late-autumn fieldwork, including cotton harvesting.

For much of the week, unsettled weather will be limited to the Northwest. Five-day precipitation amounts could reach 4 to 8 inches or more in the Pacific Northwest, with totals in excess of a foot possible in the Olympic Mountains. In contrast, dry weather will prevail through week’s end across the southern half of the U.S., except in the southern Atlantic coastal plain. Across Florida’s peninsula, however, 5-day rainfall could total 1 to 3 inches. Elsewhere, fast-moving cold fronts will deliver generally light precipitation across the northern U.S. Thanksgiving Day, November 23, should feature above-normal temperatures across the western and central U.S. and cool weather in the East, along with the likelihood of precipitation in the Northwest and a chance of rain along the southern Atlantic Coast.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures in the eastern U.S., while warmer-than-normal weather will stretch from the Pacific Coast to the High Plains. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation from the central and southern Plains to the middle and southern Atlantic Coast should contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions in northern California and the Northwest.