Late-season warmth continues nearly nationwide

Across the Corn Belt, mild, dry weather remains nearly ideal for late-season harvest efforts. On November 26, topsoil moisture rated surplus stood at 37% in Michigan and 35% in Ohio, down from 55% in both states the previous week.

On the Plains, above-normal temperatures continue to promote late-season fieldwork but reduce soil moisture for winter wheat establishment. Record-setting warmth covers the northern half of the region, where Wednesday’s high temperatures will top 60° as far north as South Dakota.

In the South, showers are developing across the Ozark Plateau, mainly across northwestern Arkansas and southwestern Missouri. Elsewhere, warm, dry weather favors cotton harvesting and other autumn fieldwork.

In the West, dry weather prevails, except for lingering rain and snow showers in the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies. Due to dry, breezy conditions, an elevated threat of wildfires persists in parts of southern California. Gusty winds are also affecting portions of the Intermountain West.

Late-season warmth will continue nearly nationwide into the weekend, when near-normal temperatures will arrive along the Pacific and Atlantic Coasts. Precipitation will remain scarce, with no rain expected during the next 5 days from southern California to the central and southern Plains. Some light rain will develop later Wednesday in the Mississippi Valley and spread eastward during the next couple of days. Late in the weekend, snow showers will develop in the upper Great Lakes region. Elsewhere, periods of precipitation will continue in the Northwest, where 5-day totals could reach 1 to 4 inches or more from the Cascades, westward.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures in the Rockies and environs, while warmer-than-normal weather will cover the eastern half of the U.S., as well as California and the Desert Southwest. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation in much of the West will contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions in southern sections of the Rockies and Plains and from the Mississippi Valley, eastward.