Mild pattern to largely persist into early December

Across the Corn Belt, sunny skies and increasing warmth are facilitating the latter stages of corn harvesting. Friday’s highs will average more than 20° above normal in western portions of the region.

On the Plains, dry weather and much-above-normal temperatures continue to reduce topsoil moisture for winter wheat establishment. Friday’s high temperatures are expected to average up to 30° above normal, with highs approaching or exceeding 70° as far north as Montana.

In the South, showers are lingering in Florida and along the southern Atlantic Coast. Elsewhere, dry weather favors autumn fieldwork, which is nearing completion. In North Carolina, for example, the peanut, cotton, and soybean harvests were 95, 84, and 63% complete, respectively, on November 19.

In the West, unusual warmth prevails. In the Desert Southwest, where Friday’s high temperatures will once again locally top 90º, dry weather favors cotton harvesting and other autumn fieldwork. Farther north, mild but showery weather stretches from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies.

Dry, warm weather will prevail over much of the nation through the weekend. Light rain and mountain snow falling from the Northwest into the Upper Midwest will diminish as it races east, though some precipitation will brush parts of New England. Likewise, a broad area of low pressure will continue to produce lingering showers over the lower Southeast before moving offshore. Otherwise, sunny skies and much-above-normal temperatures (10-30° above normal, locally more) will prevail from the Rockies to the Appalachians. As the weekend comes to a close, an influx of Pacific moisture will renew rain and mountain snow from central California into the central and northern Rockies, while dry weather continues from the Great Plains to the Atlantic Coast.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of warmer- and drier-than-normal weather nationwide, save for near-normal temperatures in the Northwest and a pocket of above-normal precipitation in the Four Corners Region.