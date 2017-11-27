Mild weather to dominate the rest of November

Across the Corn Belt, dry weather and above-normal temperatures favor late-season harvest efforts. Monday’s high temperatures should reach 70° or higher in parts of the western Corn Belt, including eastern Nebraska.

On the Plains, record-setting warmth prevails, despite widespread cloudiness across the northern half of the region. Monday's high temperatures should reach or exceed 80° as far north as southwestern Nebraska. The ongoing warmth has caused sharp decreases in topsoil moisture availability for winter grains and cover crops. In addition, breezy, dry conditions are resulting in an elevated risk of wildfires on the central and southern High Plains.

In the South, dry weather accompanies a gradual warming trend. Conditions are nearly ideal for late-season fieldwork, such as cotton and soybean harvesting, but rain is needed in several areas to support winter grain establishment. Portions of the mid-South, Mississippi Delta, and southern Atlantic region are especially dry.

In the West, precipitation—including high-elevation snow—stretches from central California to the northern Rockies. Meanwhile, warm, dry, breezy conditions are resulting in an elevated risk of wildfires in some areas from southern California to the southern Rockies.

Unusually mild weather will cover much of the country for the remainder of the week. However, cooler air should arrive in the Far West during the weekend. Only patchy, light precipitation will accompany the above-normal temperatures. Periods of precipitation in western sections of Washington and Oregon could lead to some totals of 2 inches or more. Elsewhere, 5-day totals will total an inch or less, except for locally higher amounts in the northern Rockies, northern New England, and southeastern Florida. Completely dry weather can be expected through week’s end in much of the southern Atlantic region and from southern California to the central and southern High Plains.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above normal temperatures across the eastern two-thirds of the U.S., while cooler-than-normal conditions will be limited to the Far West. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation in the East and Pacific Northwest should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in the Southwest, the southern half of the Plains, and the middle and upper Mississippi Valley.