A more active weather pattern ahead for the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, mostly dry weather accompanies a warming trend. Late-season harvest efforts continue as conditions permit, with 17% of the nation’s corn and 7% of the soybeans still in the field on November 12. A few rain showers are starting to develop across the middle Mississippi Valley and environs.

On the Plains, mild, breezy weather generally favors late-season fieldwork, including summer crop harvesting and final winter wheat planting efforts. For the second day in a row, high temperatures should top 70° as far north as western Nebraska, promoting some additional growth of late-planted winter wheat.

In the South, dry weather prevails, except for a few showers along Florida’s east coast. Autumn fieldwork activities include winter wheat planting and cotton, peanut, and soybean harvesting.

In the West, scattered rain and snow showers dot the Pacific Northwest and the northern Rockies. Elsewhere, mild, dry weather favors autumn fieldwork, including cotton harvesting in Arizona and California.

A Pacific storm system will move ashore Wednesday and Thursday, delivering heavy precipitation to parts of northern and central California and from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies. Additional precipitation will arrive in the Northwest during the weekend, boosting 5-day totals to 1 to 3 inches in the northern Rockies and 4 to 12 inches west of the Cascades. The Sierra Nevada could receive as much as 2 to 6 inches. In contrast, mostly dry weather will prevail through week’s end across the High Plains, lower Southeast, and Desert Southwest. For much of the week, mild weather should cover the western and central U.S., while cool conditions will prevail in the East. During the weekend, a new blast of cold air will overspread the Midwest and East, preceded and accompanied by breezy, showery conditions. Mid- to late-week rainfall could reach 1 to 2 inches in parts of the Midwest, with precipitation changing to snow showers downwind of the Great Lakes after colder air arrives.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures from the Mississippi River eastward, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail from the Pacific Coast to the High Plains. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation across most of the country should contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions in northern and central California, northern New England, and the Northwest.