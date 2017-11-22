Quiet pattern; temps vary across the Heartland

Across the Corn Belt, chilly conditions linger in the wake of a cold front’s passage. Tuesday’s rain, although light, perpetuated wet conditions in parts of the eastern Corn Belt. In Ohio, the corn harvest was just 79% complete by November 19, twelve percentage points behind the 5-year average.

On the Plains, dry weather continues to reduce topsoil moisture for winter wheat establishment. In addition, record-setting warmth is overspreading the northern and central High Plains. Wednesday’s high temperatures could reach 70º as far north as Montana.

In the South, showers are ending in the southern Mid-Atlantic region and along the Gulf Coast. Elsewhere, dry weather favors autumn fieldwork, which is nearing completion. In North Carolina, for example, the peanut, cotton, and soybean harvests were 95, 84, and 63% complete, respectively, on November 19.

In the West, unusual warmth prevails. In the Desert Southwest, where Wednesday’s high temperatures will locally exceed 90ºF, dry conditions favor cotton harvesting and other autumn fieldwork. Farther north, mild but persistently showery weather stretches from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies.

Pre-Thanksgiving travel weather will be mostly favorable for the remainder of Wednesday, with warm weather covering the western-half of the country and precipitation limited to the Northwest and a few areas along the Atlantic Coast. Thanksgiving Day should feature record-setting warmth across the High Plains and Intermountain West, with temperatures expected to top 70º as far north as Montana and surpass the 90-degree mark in portions of the Desert Southwest. Thanksgiving precipitation should be limited to the Northwest and the lower Southeast. Northwestern wetness will persist through week’s end, with 5-day totals reaching 2 to 12 inches from the Cascades westward. However, little or no precipitation will fall during the next 5 days across the Plains, Southwest, Midwest, mid-South, and interior Southeast. Elsewhere, mild weather will dominate much of the country, although cool conditions will return across the East during the weekend.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of warmer-than-normal weather nationwide, except for near- to below-normal temperatures in the Atlantic Coast States. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal conditions from the northern Rockies to Lake Superior should contrast with near- to below-normal precipitation across the remainder of the U.S.