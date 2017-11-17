A quieter Heartland weather pattern next week

Across the Corn Belt, patches of light snow are confined to the upper Great Lakes region. In major Midwestern crop production areas, late-season harvest efforts are advancing as field conditions permit. On November 12, the Midwestern corn harvest ranged from 56% complete in Wisconsin to 92% complete in Missouri.

On the Plains, record-setting warmth prevails from Kansas southward, further reducing soil moisture for winter wheat establishment. Friday’s high temperatures will approach or reach 90° across parts of the southern High Plains. Meanwhile, unusually cold weather is limited to northern sections of Montana and North Dakota.

In the South, mild, dry weather favors late-autumn fieldwork, including winter wheat planting and cotton and soybean harvesting. Rain is needed, however, to support proper establishment of winter grains and cover crops in parts of the southern Atlantic coastal plain and the mid-South.

In the West, precipitation intensity has begun to diminish, but scattered rain and high-elevation snow showers are occurring northwest of a line from southern California to the Colorado Rockies. Warm, dry, breezy weather prevails in the Southwest.

Precipitation will subside Friday across the western U.S., but significant rain and high-elevation snow will return to northern California and the Northwest late in the weekend and early next week. Five-day precipitation totals could reach 1 to 3 inches in the northern and central Rockies and 2 to 8 inches in northern California and the Pacific Northwest. Farther east, a fast-moving cold front could result in 1- to 2-inch rainfall totals, starting later today, from the eastern Corn Belt into New England. In the front’s wake, snow showers will develop downwind of the Great Lakes. Elsewhere, dry weather will prevail during the next 5 days from the Desert Southwest to the southern Plains.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to below-normal temperatures across much of the eastern one-third of the U.S., while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail across the southern tip of Florida and from the Pacific Coast to the Plains. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation in much of the country should contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions across Florida’s peninsula and northwest of a line from northern California to Lake Superior.