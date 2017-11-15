Still more rain, cold in site for the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, rain stretches from the Great Lakes region southward into the middle Mississippi Valley, halting late-season corn and soybean harvest efforts. Meanwhile, cold, windy weather is sweeping across the far upper Midwest, including the Red River Valley.

On the Plains, cold, windy weather is overspreading the Dakotas and northeastern Montana. Elsewhere, mild, dry weather continues to promote fieldwork, including summer crop harvesting and final winter wheat planting efforts. The mild weather also favors development of late-planted winter wheat, except in areas where topsoil moisture is lacking. On November 12, topsoil moisture in Oklahoma was rated 43% very short to short.

In the South, dry weather favors harvest activities and other autumn fieldwork in advance of an approaching cold front. However, a few rain showers are developing across the mid-South, including parts of Arkansas.

In the West, precipitation continues to spread inland across northern California and the Pacific Northwest. High winds accompany some of the precipitation, especially across northern California and environs. The Sierra Nevada and the northern Cascades are bracing for significant snow accumulations, starting later Wednesday.

Stormy weather will continue for much of the week across northern and central California and the Northwest, with significant, high-elevation snow expected from the Cascades and Sierra Nevada to the northern and central Rockies. Five-day precipitation totals could reach 4 to 8 inches or more in the Sierra Nevada and the Pacific Northwest, west of the Cascades, and 1 to 3 inches in the northern and central Rockies. In contrast, mostly dry weather will prevail through week’s end across the Plains, Southwest, and southern Atlantic region. Warmth will build eastward in advance of the Western storminess, resulting in record-setting, late-week temperatures across the nation’s mid-section. During the weekend, however, a surge of cold air will engulf the Midwestern and Eastern States, preceded by widespread rain (locally 1 to 2 inches from the Great Lakes region into the Northeast) and trailed by lake-effect snow showers.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures in much of the eastern U.S., while warmer-than-normal weather will stretch from the Pacific Coast to the Plains. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation across the central and eastern U.S. should contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions in the Far West.