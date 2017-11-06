A wide-range of weather across the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, snow cover across the far upper Midwest has halted corn and soybean harvest activities. Fieldwork is also at a standstill from the Ohio Valley into the lower Great Lakes region, following heavy weekend showers and locally severe thunderstorms. On Sunday evening, several tornadoes were spotted from southern Illinois into northern Ohio.

On the Plains, frigid conditions persist across Montana and the Dakotas, accompanied by patches of light snow. Monday morning’s low temperatures plunged to near 0° across parts of the northern High Plains, where cold weather has halted winter wheat emergence and establishment. Farther south, late-season heat lingers across much of Texas, where monthly record highs above 90° have been set at several locations in recent days.

In the South, unusually warm weather prevails from Texas to the southern Atlantic Coast, promoting harvest activities and the development of recently planted winter grains and cover crops. However, showers associated with a cold front are arriving across the interior Southeast.

In the West, cool weather prevails, except for lingering warmth in the Four Corners region. In the Northwest, rain and snow showers accompany the chilly conditions. Weekend precipitation quashed the seasonal wildfire threat across northern California, but southern sections of the state received only scattered showers. A strong cold front will continue to push into the South, helping to focus widespread rainfall. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 2 inches or more from central Texas into the southern Mid-Atlantic States. Warmth will linger across Florida, but most of the central and eastern U.S. will experience below-normal temperatures. Late in the week, however, mild weather will return across much of the nation’s mid-section. Elsewhere, significant precipitation will overspread the Northwest after mid-week, with 2- to 6-inch totals possible along the northern Pacific Coast.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures across the northern U.S., as well as the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic States, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail from the Southwest to the Gulf Coast region. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation across most of the country should contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions in the Northwest, the upper Great Lakes region, and the northern Atlantic coastal plain.