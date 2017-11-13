A wide-range of weather ahead for the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, cool conditions linger in the wake of a departing storm system. However, dry weather is promoting fieldwork, including corn harvesting, as conditions permit. Some of the most favorable harvest conditions exist across the upper Midwest, where mostly dry weather has prevailed for more than a week.

On the Plains, mild weather has returned. In fact, Monday’s high temperatures should top 70° as far north as western Nebraska. The late-season warmth is promoting some additional development of late-planted winter wheat, but has melted some of wheat’s protective snow cover across the northernmost Plains.

In the South, rain showers in the vicinity of a cold front are occurring near the southern Atlantic Coast. Dry weather in the front’s wake favors a gradual return to fieldwork, especially in drier areas of the mid-South and the Mississippi Delta.

In the West, mild, breezy, showery weather prevails across northwestern California and the Pacific Northwest in conjunction with an approaching storm system. Snow is falling at higher elevations of the Cascades. Farther south, mild, dry weather favors autumn fieldwork in California’s Central Valley and the Southwest.

Pacific storms will continue to move ashore in northern California and the Northwest, delivering heavy rain and high-elevation snow. Five-day precipitation totals could reach 2 to 6 inches in the Sierra Nevada and 4 to 12 inches in the Pacific Northwest, west of the Cascades. In contrast, mostly dry weather will prevail through week’s end across the High Plains, lower Southeast, and Southwest. For much of the week, mild weather should cover the western and central U.S., while cool conditions will prevail in the East. Late in the week, a new surge of cold air will overspread the Midwest and Northeast, preceded and accompanied by breezy, showery conditions. Mid- to late-week rainfall could reach 1 to 2 inches in parts of the Midwest, with precipitation changing to snow showers after colder air arrives.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures from the Pacific Coast to the northern and central High Plains, while cooler-than-normal conditions should prevail along and northeast of a line from North Dakota to Florida. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation across the central and southern U.S. should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in northern California and the Northwest, as well as the Great Lakes region and the Northeast.