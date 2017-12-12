Brief cold snap to yield to milder days

Across the Corn Belt, frigid, windy weather prevails in the wake of a cold front’s passage. The harshest weather is occurring in the lower Great Lakes region, where snow squalls accompany the cold, windy conditions.

On the Plains, mild, breezy weather prevails. In fact, record-setting warmth covers the northern and central High Plains, where Tuesday’s high temperatures should top 60° in several locations. Large sections of the central and southern Plains have received very little precipitation during the last 2 months, leading to some rangeland and pasture stress, as well as thin stands of poorly established winter wheat.

In the South, cool, breezy weather favors a gradual resumption of any late-season fieldwork, following last week’s rain and snow. Winter agricultural regions, including Deep South Texas and Florida’s peninsula, escaped the recent cold wave without experiencing a significant freeze.

In the West, high pressure remains entrenched across the Intermountain region, maintaining local concerns about fog and poor air quality. Farther south, offshore (Santa Ana) winds and extremely dry conditions continue to hamper containment efforts for the Thomas fire, which has burned more than 230,000 acres of vegetation across Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties in southern California.

High pressure over the Northwest will gradually weaken, although periods of gusty, erratic winds may continue to fan uncontained wildfires in coastal southern California. In addition, no precipitation will fall during the next 5 days across the southern two-thirds of the U.S., except for snow showers in the central Appalachians and late-week rain showers across the lower Southeast. In contrast, several disturbances will spark precipitation across the nation’s northern tier. In particular, snow will continue through mid-week from the lower Great Lakes region into northern New England. Elsewhere, cold weather will prevail east of the Mississippi River, while unusual warmth will cover most areas from the Pacific Coast to the Plains.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of warmer-than-normal weather nationwide, except for near- to below-normal temperatures along and northeast of a line from Lake Superior to North Carolina’s Outer Banks. Meanwhile, near-to below-normal precipitation across most of the country should contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions across the interior Southeast and the nation’s northern tier.