Cold wave pattern to begin by Christmas

Across the Corn Belt, despite expanding cloud cover, mild, dry weather prevails. However, mud and melting snow are hampering final corn harvest efforts in the Great Lakes region.

On the Plains, snow is falling in Montana in conjunction with an approaching storm system. In contrast, short-term drought across the central and southern Plains coupled with sharp temperature fluctuations are raising concerns over the hardiness of dormant winter wheat.

In the South, locally heavy rain is easing short-term drought from the Delta into the interior Southeast. Over the past 24 hours, this same system has provided much-needed rain (locally more than 2 inches) across northeastern Texas and environs.

In the West, showers are accompanying a cold front pushing southward along the central California Coast, although windy conditions ahead of the front are impeding wildfire containment efforts in southern California. The current water year is off to a very poor start from the Four Corners into southern California, while precipitation to date has averaged near to above normal from the Pacific Northwest into the northern Rockies.

Southeastern showers will diminish as a storm system currently centered over the northern Delta races east. Meanwhile, a strong cold front will push southward across the Plains over the next couple days before reaching the East Coast over the upcoming holiday weekend. Showers associated with the front will be light on the central and southern Plains, while locally heavy upslope snow develops behind the front across the central and northern Rockies. By Friday, colder-than-normal conditions across the Great Plains will contrast with lingering warmth from the Texas Gulf Coast to the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic States. An area of low pressure will develop along the front toward week’s end and move northeast, bringing another round of moderate to heavy rain to the south-central U.S., with showers spreading to the Atlantic Coast States over the weekend as the front sweeps east.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below- and well below-normal temperatures nationwide, except for lingering warmth in Florida and the Southwest. Meanwhile, above-normal precipitation is expected across the Great Plains and from Texas into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Conversely, drier-than-normal conditions are west of the Rockies and in the upper Midwest.