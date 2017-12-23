A colder, more active weather pattern ahead

Across the Corn Belt, colder air is arriving west of the Mississippi River, but warmth lingers in the Ohio Valley. Wintry precipitation (snow and freezing rain) is mainly confined to the Great Lakes region, but roads remain slick—following yesterday’s wintry mix—in parts of the western Corn Belt.

On the Plains, cold, mostly dry weather prevails. In fact, a new surge of cold air is arriving across the northern High Plains, accompanied by a few snow showers. Hard red winter wheat has no protective snow cover except in some northern production areas.

In the South, warm weather prevails in advance of a strong cold front. However, rain is returning to the mid-South and neighboring areas, providing additional drought relief in the wake of an extremely dry autumn.

In the West, Freeze Warnings were in effect early Friday in California’s San Joaquin Valley and in parts of the Desert Southwest, requiring some producers to take measures to protect citrus and other temperature-sensitive crops. Elsewhere, breezy conditions persist across coastal southern California, while locally heavy snow is blanketing the northern Rockies and environs.

Temperatures will rebound across the nation’s southwestern quadrant, with warmer-than-normal weather expected by early next week from California to the southern High Plains. Meanwhile, frigid weather will affect areas from the northern Plains into the Northeast. By Christmas Day, low temperatures should range from 0 to -30° from northeastern Montana to Lake Superior. During the next 5 days, varying amounts of precipitation can be expected across the northern half of the U.S. and the Southeast. Some of the heaviest rain, locally 2 to 5 inches, will fall Friday and Saturday from northeastern Texas into the central Appalachians. As colder air arrives, pre-holiday snow will fall from the Great Lakes region into New England. Elsewhere, mostly dry weather will prevail from California to the southern High Plains, while rain and snow showers will diminish across the Northwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of colder-than-normal conditions nationwide, except for above-normal temperatures across Florida’s peninsula and from central and southern California into the Southwest. Meanwhile, wetter (snowier)-than-normal weather in most areas east of the Rockies should contrast with below-normal precipitation from the Pacific Coast to the Four Corners region.