Dramatic shift in weather ahead by Christimas

Across the Corn Belt, mild, dry weather prevails. However, mud and melting snow are hampering final corn harvest efforts in the Great Lakes region.

On the Plains, snow is developing in Montana in conjunction with an approaching storm system. Meanwhile, rain is falling across the southeastern Plains. The remainder of the nation’s mid-section continues to experience mild, unfavorably dry weather, leading to concerns about the health of overwintering wheat.

In the South, locally heavy showers are erupting across eastern Texas. Throughout the region, unusually warm weather favors the development of winter grains and cover crops, except in areas where drought is limiting crop growth. Currently, the mid-South and the lower Mississippi Valley are among the driest areas.

In the West, heavy precipitation is spreading across the Pacific Northwest and the northern Rockies. The remainder of the West is experiencing mild, dry weather. Meanwhile, winds have diminished and humidity levels have risen in coastal southern California, allowing containment of the 271,000-acre Thomas fire—the state’s third-largest wildfire in the modern era—to reach 50%.

Dramatically colder air will engulf the nation, starting at mid-week in the northern and western U.S. By week’s end, cold weather will be in place nationwide, except for lingering warmth along the Atlantic Seaboard and in California and the Desert Southwest. Two rounds of rain will precede and accompany the transition to colder conditions across the interior South; 5-day rainfall totals could reach 2 to 6 inches from eastern Texas to the southern Appalachians. Meanwhile, snow will spread eastward across the nation’s northern tier, resulting in locally significant accumulations. In the West, snow will briefly spread as far south as the Sierra Nevada and the central Rockies. In contrast, little or no precipitation can be expected during the next 5 days across Florida’s peninsula and from southern California to the southern half of the High Plains.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures nationwide, except for lingering warmth in the southern Atlantic region. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation across most of the country should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in southern sections of the Rockies and High Plains, as well as an area stretching from the western Gulf Coast region to the northern Atlantic Coast.