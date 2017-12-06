An early-Winter feel & look across the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, cool, breezy, mostly dry weather trails the passage of a cold front. Following an early-week storm, a variable snow cover blankets the upper Midwest; current snow depths include 4 inches in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and 2 inches in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota.

On the Plains, a chilly rain is falling across western and central Texas, with some wet snow starting to mix in. Unfavorably dry conditions persist, however, across the remainder of the southern Plains. Meanwhile, cold, windy weather prevails across the northern Plains, accompanied by a few snow showers.

In the South, markedly cooler weather prevails in the wake of a cold front’s passage. Warmth lingers, however, across Florida’s peninsula. A chilly rain is falling across parts of the Deep South, slowing late-season fieldwork but boosting topsoil moisture following a very dry November.

In the West, wildfires continue to rage across parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties in southern California, driven by high winds and further aided by heavy fuel loads, extremely dry conditions, and low humidity levels. Across the remainder of the region, dry weather accompanies a warming trend. However, chilly conditions linger across the central and southern Rockies.

The “Santa Ana” wind event currently underway across southern California will persist for the remainder of the week, leading to a significant threat of further wildfire development and expansion. The high winds and low humidity levels will also hamper wildfire containment efforts. In addition, warmer weather will develop across the western U.S. as a ridge of high pressure becomes more established. Meanwhile, multiple surges of cold air will engulf roughly the eastern half of the nation, accompanied by gusty winds and periods of light snow, especially from the Midwest into the Northeast. During the next 5 days, precipitation could total 1 to 2 inches across the Deep South and the lower Southeast. In addition, weekend precipitation (rain and snow) could graze the middle and northern Atlantic Coast.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures from the Mississippi Valley eastward, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail from the Pacific Coast to the High Plains. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation across most of the country should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather from the upper Great Lakes region to northern New England.