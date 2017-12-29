Memorable cold to ring-in the New Year

Across the Corn Belt, a mostly shallow snow cover accompanies an ongoing cold wave. Many livestock are requiring supplemental feed and experiencing an increase in stress, following a mild autumn.

On the Plains, a significant snow event is underway across Montana and parts of the Dakotas, in conjunction with the passage of an Arctic cold front. Farther south, mild, breezy weather has temporarily returned to the central and southern High Plains in advance of the aforementioned front. Across the southern half of the Plains, where no protective snow cover exists, a portion of the winter wheat crop is poorly established.

In the South, cool, dry weather prevails, except for lingering warmth across southern Florida. Short-term drought continues to develop in several areas, including much of the southern Atlantic coastal plain.

In the West, locally heavy precipitation—including mountain snow—continues to spread inland across the Pacific Northwest and the northern Rockies. Warm, unfavorably dry weather covers the remainder of the West, from California to the Four Corners States. Albuquerque, New Mexico, has experienced 83 consecutive days without measurable precipitation—the longest dry spell in that location since 1956.

The holiday weekend will be warm and dry in California and the Southwest, while memorably cold, breezy weather across the Plains, Midwest, mid-South, and Northeast will result in potentially dangerous conditions for travelers. Weekend temperatures could plunge to -20 to -40° across portions of the northern Plains and upper Midwest, while sub-zero readings may occur as far south as northern Texas. The bitterly cold weather will continue to stress livestock and could threaten the vitality of winter wheat without a protective snow cover. By early next week, freezes could reach Deep South Texas, with only Florida’s peninsula expected to escape the brunt of the cold wave. During the next 5 days, significant precipitation should be confined to the Northwest, the Deep South, and areas downwind of the Great Lakes. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain remain a possibility in parts of the South.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures nationwide, except for warmer-than-normal weather in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Utah. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation across most of the country should contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions across Florida’s peninsula; parts of the Intermountain West; and the Southwest, including southern California.