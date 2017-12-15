Milder days ahead for the Midwest...for now

Across the Corn Belt, below-normal temperatures east of the Mississippi River contrast with mild weather farther west. Snow squalls downwind of the Great Lakes continue to produce locally heavy accumulations.

On the Plains, mild, breezy weather continues to deplete topsoil moisture, leaving winter wheat in need of rain or snow to sustain current crop conditions. In fact, record-setting warmth is returning to the northern High Plains, where Friday’s high temperatures will approach or reach 60°.

In the South, rain is falling across southern Texas. Elsewhere, cool, dry weather favors any late-autumn fieldwork. However, winter grains and cover crops are experiencing varying degrees of drought stress in several areas, including the mid-South and the southern Atlantic coastal plain.

In the West, offshore winds across coastal southern California are again increasing and becoming locally erratic. The deadly Thomas fire in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties is 35% contained and has burned approximately 250,000 acres of vegetation and destroyed nearly 1,000 structures. Elsewhere, foggy, stagnant conditions persist across the valleys of the interior Northwest, but a few showers are arriving in the Pacific Northwest.

High pressure centered over the Intermountain West will finally weaken during the weekend, leading to diminishing winds across southern California. Meanwhile, weekend rain will develop along the Gulf Coast, totaling as much as 1 to 3 inches. Farther north, snowy weather will persist in the vicinity of the Great Lakes, especially during the next 2 days and again early next week. In contrast, little or no precipitation will fall during the next 5 days in several areas, including California, the Plains, and the western Corn Belt. By early next week, a cold snap will end across the eastern U.S., as mild air encompasses nearly the entire country.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to below-normal temperatures and near- to above-normal precipitation across much of the U.S. Warmer-than-normal weather will be mostly confined to the Southeast, while drier-than-normal conditions should be limited to Florida’s peninsula and the Pacific Coast States.