Moderating temperatures ahead for the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, a storm system centered over the upper Mississippi Valley is producing snow in the upper Great Lakes region and is resulting in very windy weather across the upper Midwest. In the eastern Corn Belt, fields have largely frozen, allowing any remaining harvest efforts to proceed.

On the Plains, extremely windy but mild weather prevails across the Dakotas and environs. Throughout the Plains, diminishing soil moisture reserves and frequent episodes of warm, windy weather have increased stress on rangeland, pastures, and winter wheat.

In the South, cool, dry weather favors any late-season fieldwork. Light freezes were noted early Wednesday as far south as northern Florida and the central Gulf Coast.

In the West, a long-duration Santa Ana wind event continues across parts of southern California. Nevertheless, the spread of the Thomas fire—which began on December 4 and has charred 236,000 acres of vegetation—has slowed, with containment reported at 25%. Meanwhile, cool, foggy conditions persist in portions of the Northwest, along with local degradations in air quality.

Southern California’s offshore winds should subside by week’s end, allowing wildfire containment efforts to further advance. Meanwhile, some light precipitation will develop in the Northwest, starting on Friday. Periods of snow can also be expected across the North, especially in the vicinity of the Great Lakes. During the weekend, rain (1 to 2 inches or more) should develop in parts of the Southeast. In contrast, dry weather will continue into next week in California, the Southwest, and the central and southern High Plains. In addition, significantly above-normal temperatures will continue to dominate much of the western and central U.S. during the next few days. From the Great Lakes region into the Northeast, cold conditions will ease during the weekend.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of warmer-than-normal weather nationwide, except for near- to below-normal temperatures across the nation’s northern tier. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation across most of the country should contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions in the interior Southeast and from Montana to Maine.