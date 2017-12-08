Seasonal cold continues across the Midwest

In the Corn Belt, snow showers linger downwind of the Great Lakes. Elsewhere, dry, seasonably cold weather favors any late-season fieldwork, especially as soils begin to freeze. A shallow snow cover exists across parts of the upper Midwest, with 2 inches reported on the ground early Friday in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota.

On the Plains, breezy conditions are developing. In addition, above-normal temperatures are returning to the High Plains, following a brief cold snap. The mild, dry, breezy conditions are resulting in an elevated risk of grassfires across the central and southern High Plains.

In the South, a rare snow event is underway from southern Texas to the southern Appalachians. Winter Storm Warnings were in effect in parts of southern Texas and from southern Mississippi into western North Carolina. In addition, Freeze Warnings have been issued for much of the western Gulf Coast region. However, temperatures remain above 32° in winter agricultural areas of Deep South Texas.

In the West, two new large wildfires flared on Thursday—one apiece in San Diego and Riverside Counties. Collectively, six wildfires across four southern California counties have consumed more than 140,000 acres of vegetation since Monday. Relative humidity levels remain low, but winds in coastal southern California have diminished slightly, to 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts. Elsewhere, foggy, stagnant conditions have developed in parts of the Northwest, while a Freeze Warning was in effect across much of southeastern Arizona.

A long-duration “Santa Ana” wind event in coastal southern California will continue through the weekend before subsiding. Meanwhile, an early-season snow storm across the Deep South will lift northeastward, delivering weekend snow to the middle and northern Atlantic coastal plain. In the storm’s wake, weekend freezes will occur deep into the South, but will spare winter agricultural areas of southern Texas and peninsular Florida. Dry weather will cover the much of the remainder of the U.S, although cold conditions in the South, East, and Midwest will contrast with mild weather from the Pacific Coast to the Plains.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for below-normal temperatures from the Mississippi River eastward, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail from the Pacific Coast to the High Plains. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation nearly nationwide should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather from the Dakotas to Michigan.