Season's coldest air yet to arrive

Across the Corn Belt, sub-zero temperatures prevailed early Wednesday, except along and near the Ohio River. The extremely cold weather, accompanied by gusty winds, is resulting in dangerously low wind-chill temperatures and significantly increasing stress on livestock. In addition, locally heavy snow squalls continue to rage downwind of the mostly unfrozen Great Lakes.

On the Plains, sub-zero temperatures were noted again early Wednesday across roughly the northern half of the region, maintaining significant stress on livestock. Wednesday morning’s low temperatures generally ranged from -10 to -30° on the northern Plains. However, a variable snow cover—most extensive in Montana and western Nebraska—is helping to provide some insulation for winter wheat.

In the South, lingering warmth is confined to southern Florida. Meanwhile, a chilly rain is falling in the Southeast and along the Gulf Coast, further helping to improve topsoil moisture. Elsewhere, very cold air is settling across the mid-South, with Wednesday morning’s temperatures falling below 20° in the northern Delta.

In the West, unusually warm, dry conditions continue from California to the Four Corners region. Meanwhile, cold air remains entrenched across the northern Rockies and environs, accompanied by snow showers.

Another blast of dangerously cold air will arrive across the Plains and Midwest late in the week before expanding to encompass most areas east of the Rockies. Sub-zero temperatures will commonly occur into early next week from the northern half of the Plains into the Northeast, while winter agricultural areas in Deep South Texas will need to be monitored for the possibility of a freeze early next week. Frigid weather could also adversely affect drought-stressed winter wheat on the southern Plains. In contrast, warm weather will persist from California to the Four Corners region. Precipitation during the next 5 days will include periods of snow across the northern U.S. and some rain in the Deep South. Five-day precipitation totals could reach 1 to 4 inches or more in the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures east of the Rockies, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail in the West. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation across most of the country should contrast with wetter-than-normal conditions in the Pacific Northwest and from the western Gulf Coast region to the southern Atlantic Coast.