Temps to vary, but milder days to return

Across the Corn Belt, snow showers are developing across the Great Lakes region in conjunction with an approaching cold front. In addition, windy weather is spreading across the upper Midwest.

On the Plains, mild, windy weather prevails. An elevated threat of grassfires exists on the central and southern Plains, while Monday’s wind gusts could top 60 mph across portions of the northern Plains. Topsoil moisture is lacking in many of the Plains’ key winter wheat production areas.

In the South, cold weather lingers early Monday east of the Mississippi River. Freezes were noted early Monday as far south as northern Florida. However, Florida’s citrus belt did not experience a freeze.

In the West, offshore winds have diminished slightly across southern California, although the Thomas fire— which during the weekend burned from Ventura County into Santa Barbara County—is only 10% contained after scorching 230,000 acres of vegetation and destroying nearly 800 structures. Dry weather prevails throughout the region, although poor air quality and foggy conditions remain a concern in the Northwest.

Erratic, gusty winds will linger across coastal southern California through mid-week, accompanied by a continuation of warm, dry weather. In fact, above-normal temperatures will dominate areas from the Pacific Coast to the Plains for the remainder of the week, except for cool, stagnant conditions—featuring fog and poor air quality—in parts of the Northwest. Meanwhile on the Plains, temperatures will occasionally top 60° as far north as Montana. Periods of gusty winds will accompany the Plains’ warmth. In contrast, a surge of cold air across the eastern one-third of the U.S. will peak at mid-week. From the lower Great Lakes region into northern New England, significant snow will accompany the arrival of cold air. Mostly dry weather will cover the remainder of the country, except for some late-week precipitation in the Northwest and rain showers across the lower Southeast.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for colder-than-normal conditions in northern New England. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation across most of the country should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather across the nation’s northern tier from the northern Rockies into the lower Great Lakes region.