Another round of cold wave weather

Across the Corn Belt, another brutally cold surge of air is maintaining supplemental feed requirements for winter-weary livestock. Windy weather is adding to the animals’ discomfort, especially in the eastern Corn Belt, while snow showers are developing downwind of the Great Lakes.

On the Plains, chilly conditions linger across roughly the eastern half of the region. In contrast, mild air is overspreading the High Plains. From Nebraska northward, most winter wheat fields retain a protective snow cover. However, snow is starting to erode across the northern High Plains due to mild, breezy weather.

In the South, light freezes were noted early Thursday in Florida’s citrus belt, accompanied by gusty winds. Some producers utilized sprinklers (ice caps) to help protect fruits such as citrus and strawberries, but the cold, blustery conditions may have harmed some sensitive vegetables such as beans, squash, sweet corn, and tomatoes. Elsewhere, snow has ended along the southern Atlantic Coast, while Freeze Warnings are in effect early Thursday from southern Texas to northern Florida.

In the West, rain showers are spreading across parts of northern and central California. In the Sierra Nevada, snow is confined to the highest elevations. Mild, dry weather covers the remainder of the West.

For Thursday. an intense storm over the northwestern Atlantic Ocean will hammer the middle and northern Atlantic Coast with wind-driven snow and pounding surf. Blizzard conditions are expected through Friday in many coastal communities. Another surge of bitter cold will trail the storm, with the brunt of the Arctic air directed across the Midwest and Northeast. Meanwhile, mild air will spread as far east as the Mississippi Valley during the weekend. However, moisture in advance of the warmer air could result in freezing or frozen precipitation in parts of the Midwest and Southeast. Elsewhere, significant precipitation during the next 5 days should be limited to northern California and the Northwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- to below-normal temperatures east of the Rockies, except for warmer-than-normal weather across the lower Southeast. Warm weather will also prevail in the West. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal conditions nearly nationwide should contrast with below-normal precipitation in the Rio Grande Valley and across Florida’s peninsula.