Cold pattern to moderate in the days ahead

Across the Corn Belt, locally heavy snow squalls are returning to favored areas downwind of the Great Lakes. Dry, bitterly cold weather covers the remainder of the Midwest, maintaining stress on livestock.

On the Plains, cold weather lingers from the Dakotas to eastern Kansas. In contrast, above-normal temperatures have returned to the High Plains, where winter wheat’s protective snow cover is starting to erode. Farther south, soil moisture was rated 84% very short to short at the end of December in Oklahoma, along with 77% in Kansas and 60% in Colorado. Concerns related to the health of the central and southern Plains’ overwintering wheat include developing drought, as well as the impacts of the recent cold wave on poorly established stands.

In the South, light freezes were noted early Friday in Florida’s citrus belt, necessitating the use of protective measures for a second consecutive day by some fruit, vegetable, and strawberry producers. Very cold, breezy weather prevails elsewhere in the Southeast, while cloudiness is overspreading the western Gulf Coast region.

In the West, wet weather prevails in the Pacific Northwest, including northwestern California. Elsewhere, dry weather accompanies above-normal temperatures. In New Mexico, Albuquerque’s 91-day dry spell (October 6 – January 4) without measurable precipitation is the longest such streak in that location since 1956. In the Sierra Nevada, the average water content of the high-elevation snowpack is 2 inches, less than 25% of average.

Winter storm recovery is underway in the Northeast, amid frigid, breezy conditions. However, bitterly cold weather across the Midwest and Northeast will significantly ease by early next week. Late in the weekend, precipitation will overspread lingering cold air in the middle and lower Mississippi Valley and environs, leading to the possibility of sleet, freezing rain, and rain. Farther west, moisture will spread inland across the Northwest, where freezing rain will glaze some interior valleys. Early next week, much-needed precipitation will spread into California. Elsewhere, dry weather should prevail during the next 5 days across much of the nation’s mid-section. Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- to below-normal temperatures across the Plains, Midwest, mid-South, and Northeast, while warmer-than-normal weather should prevail in the West and Southeast. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across most of the country will contrast with drier-than-normal conditions in the Pacific Northwest, the Rio Grande Valley, and the lower Southeast.