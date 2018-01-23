A mild late-January pattern ahead

Across the Corn Belt, rain and snow showers linger across the Great Lakes region in the wake of a departing storm system. In areas where snow fell, gusty winds are causing some blowing and drifting. At daybreak, the snow depth in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, stood at 9 inches.

On the Plains, tranquil weather prevails. However, a variable snow cover exists across the northern half of the Plains, following recent storminess. Official January 21-22 snowfall totals in Nebraska included 14.6 inches in Norfolk and 11.4 inches in North Platte. Goodland, Kansas, received 8.3 inches. However, negligible moisture from the storm reached the southern High Plains, which remain parched.

In the South, showers and thunderstorms in the vicinity of a cold front are sweeping toward the southern Atlantic Coast. Dry, breezy weather covers the remainder of the region.

In the West, wet weather is returning to the northern Pacific Coast. Dry weather prevails elsewhere. The recent storm slightly improved snowpack across the Intermountain West, but spring and summer runoff prospects remain poor in nearly all areas except the Pacific Northwest and the northern Rockies.

The storm system that has been producing wintry weather across the nation’s mid-section will continue to move northeastward for the remainder of Tuesday across the Great Lakes region and into eastern Canada. Lingering impacts in the storm’s wake may include travel disruptions; cool, windy weather; and blowing snow. Meanwhile, a new Pacific storm will result in mid-week rain and high-elevation snow as far south as the Sierra Nevada and the northern Great Basin. Unsettled, showery weather will continue through week’s end in the Northwest, where 5-day precipitation totals could reach 4 to 12 inches from the Cascades westward and 2 to 4 inches in the northernmost Rockies. In contrast, mild, dry weather will dominate the Plains and the Southwest. In fact, above-normal temperatures will prevail nearly nationwide during the next several days, particularly across the Plains and Midwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions in the western Gulf Coast region. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation from California to the central and southern Plains and western Corn Belt should contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in the East and from the Pacific Northwest to the northern High Plains.