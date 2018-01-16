A milder, more active pattern ahead

Across the Corn Belt, cold, breezy weather prevails in the wake of a departing cold front. Flurries and snow showers linger in several areas, especially in the Ohio Valley and downwind of the Great Lakes. A variable snow cover blankets most of the region; current depths include 5 inches in Rockford, Illinois, and Columbus, Ohio.

On the Plains, frigid weather prevails. Across roughly the northern half of the region, winter wheat has some protection (in the form of a shallow to moderately deep snow cover) from Tuesday morning’s sub-zero temperatures. However, temperatures also plunged below 0° early Tuesday in snow-free areas such as southwestern Kansas and northwestern Oklahoma, threatening further harm to already drought-stressed winter wheat.

In the South, snow stretches from Kentucky to the western Gulf Coast region, causing locally significant travel disruptions. At daybreak, snow depths included 2 inches in Memphis, Tennessee, and Shreveport, Louisiana. In addition, Tuesday morning’s temperatures plunged to 0° as far south as northern Arkansas.

In the West, rain and high-elevation snow showers stretch from the Pacific Northwest to central California. However, mild weather is limiting snow accumulations. Mid-January snowpack is significantly below average in the western U.S., except in the northern Rockies and a few river basins in the Pacific Northwest.

For the remainder of Tuesday and Wednesday, a slow-moving cold front will continue to generate widespread snow across the South and East. In some areas, the snow—trailed by bitter cold—could result in travel disruptions. By week’s end, however, mild air will spread eastward, with lingering cold mostly confined to the Southeast. In contrast, colder air will arrive in California and advance into the Southwest. Stormy weather will prevail in the Northwest and later spread to other areas of the western U.S. Five-day precipitation totals could reach 2 to 8 inches or more in the Pacific Northwest and 1 to 2 inches in the Sierra Nevada and the northern Rockies. Most other areas of the West should receive an inch or less. Late in the week, snow may develop from the central Plains into the upper Midwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures across the western half of the U.S., while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail from the Mississippi Valley to the East Coast. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across most of the nation should contrast with drier-than-normal conditions from the Desert Southwest into southern and western Texas.